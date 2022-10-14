Foresight Wealth Management LLC Has $3.59 Million Stock Holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,343 shares during the period. Global X US Preferred ETF makes up about 0.7% of Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFFD. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,481,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $407,000. Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 296,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 9,989 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 306,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after purchasing an additional 28,935 shares during the last quarter.

Global X US Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PFFD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626,259 shares. Global X US Preferred ETF has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $25.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.62.

