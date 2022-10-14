Foresight Wealth Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,810 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in GSK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in GSK by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in GSK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GSK by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in GSK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

GSK Stock Performance

GSK stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.87. The company had a trading volume of 72,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,050,205. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.38 and a 200-day moving average of $39.66. The firm has a market cap of $62.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. GSK had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 48.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,550 ($18.73) to GBX 1,650 ($19.94) in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered shares of GSK to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,716.67.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Articles

