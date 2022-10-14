Foresight Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,378 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Unilever by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 16,986 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter worth about $924,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Unilever by 1.5% during the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 185,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 5,146.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 36,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 36,022 shares during the period. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Stock Up 0.1 %

UL traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $43.71. 51,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,355,434. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.70. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $54.35.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.4555 dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Stories

