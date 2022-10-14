Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by White Pine Investment CO

White Pine Investment CO decreased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,362 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,841 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of F. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 390.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $11.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.80. The company has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.38. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on F shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.77.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

