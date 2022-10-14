Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Holdings Raised by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573,135 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,269 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $6,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 390.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on F. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.77.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F opened at $11.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $25.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.80.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

