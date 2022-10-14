Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Truist Financial

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FLYW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Flywire from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Flywire to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.25.

Flywire stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.68. 35,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,120. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -56.11 and a beta of 1.54. Flywire has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $57.41.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Flywire had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Flywire will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $116,499.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,110,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,773,923.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jo Natauri sold 90,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $2,473,673.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 962,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,374,269.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 4,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $116,499.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,110,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,773,923.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,619,453 shares of company stock valued at $67,392,678. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLYW. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth $24,759,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Flywire by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,056,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,301,000 after buying an additional 675,455 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Flywire in the 1st quarter worth $19,279,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flywire by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,308,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,694,000 after buying an additional 576,636 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Flywire by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,687,000 after buying an additional 567,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

