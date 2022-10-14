Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $26.36 on Wednesday. Flowers Foods has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $29.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.56.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flowers Foods

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowers Foods

In other Flowers Foods news, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,051 shares in the company, valued at $633,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Flowers Foods news, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,051 shares in the company, valued at $633,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 143,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $4,000,269.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,781,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,830,792.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 322.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 14,210,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,359,000 after purchasing an additional 10,843,744 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 20,226.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,594,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561,993 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,564,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,617,000 after purchasing an additional 954,044 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 1,778.3% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 497,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,782,000 after acquiring an additional 470,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,999,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,254,000 after acquiring an additional 450,441 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flowers Foods

(Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.