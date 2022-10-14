Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Flowers Foods Price Performance
Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $26.36 on Wednesday. Flowers Foods has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $29.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.56.
Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Flowers Foods
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowers Foods
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 322.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 14,210,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,359,000 after purchasing an additional 10,843,744 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 20,226.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,594,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561,993 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,564,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,617,000 after purchasing an additional 954,044 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 1,778.3% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 497,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,782,000 after acquiring an additional 470,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,999,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,254,000 after acquiring an additional 450,441 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Flowers Foods
Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.
