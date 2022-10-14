Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Flotek Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FTK opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Flotek Industries has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $1.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.16. The stock has a market cap of $83.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.79.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Flotek Industries had a negative net margin of 31.22% and a negative return on equity of 103.46%. The business had revenue of $29.37 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flotek Industries

About Flotek Industries

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 311,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 25.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

