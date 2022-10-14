Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE FTK opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Flotek Industries has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $1.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.16. The stock has a market cap of $83.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.79.
Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Flotek Industries had a negative net margin of 31.22% and a negative return on equity of 103.46%. The business had revenue of $29.37 million for the quarter.
Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).
