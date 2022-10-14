Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.45

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.45 and last traded at $6.45, with a volume of 138658 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FSR shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fisker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fisker from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty lowered their price objective on shares of Fisker from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.77.

Fisker Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 10.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average is $9.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Trading of Fisker

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. Fisker had a negative net margin of 610,674.38% and a negative return on equity of 63.67%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fisker Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in Fisker by 40.2% during the second quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Fisker during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fisker by 140.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Fisker by 34.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Fisker during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

