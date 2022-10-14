FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Stake Lessened by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. FirstEnergy makes up 1.8% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the second quarter worth $2,329,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,220,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,221,000 after buying an additional 72,923 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 208.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FE opened at $37.12 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.64 and its 200-day moving average is $40.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 11.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

