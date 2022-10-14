First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 80.8% from the September 15th total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,651,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,326,000 after purchasing an additional 165,312 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,188,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,645,000 after purchasing an additional 22,108 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 851,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,703,000 after purchasing an additional 150,925 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 814,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,857,000 after purchasing an additional 13,261 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 767,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,500,000 after purchasing an additional 232,389 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ TDIV traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,098. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.31 and its 200 day moving average is $52.27. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a twelve month low of $41.61 and a twelve month high of $64.24.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.269 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

