First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Stake Reduced by Echo Wealth Management LLC

Echo Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,322 shares during the quarter. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $13,730,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 387.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 235,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,076,000 after buying an additional 187,459 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $5,126,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 320.2% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 65,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 49,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,137,000.

Get First Trust Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FMHI traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.67. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,808. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $45.27 and a 1 year high of $56.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.25.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. This is a positive change from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.