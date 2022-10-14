First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Trading Down 0.4%

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Rating) shares were down 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $9.51. Approximately 83,224 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 51,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.30.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
