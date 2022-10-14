First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Trading Down 0.4%

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Rating) shares were down 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $9.51. Approximately 83,224 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 51,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.30.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund

About First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDEU. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 498.8% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 525,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after acquiring an additional 437,746 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,787,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,149,000 after acquiring an additional 106,160 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 749.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 84,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 74,991 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,671,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,133,000 after purchasing an additional 44,530 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

