First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Bought by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises about 2.0% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTCS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,155,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,375,000 after purchasing an additional 60,135 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,600,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,198,000 after purchasing an additional 92,727 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,554,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,722,000 after purchasing an additional 8,524 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,362,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,598 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,015,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,383,000 after purchasing an additional 31,445 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,180. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.55. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $85.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.256 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

