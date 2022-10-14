First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on First Republic Bank from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on First Republic Bank from $168.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on First Republic Bank from $223.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.07.

FRC stock opened at $134.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $126.11 and a 52-week high of $222.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.12. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.14.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.11. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2,530.0% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 84.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

