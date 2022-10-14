First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.25 Per Share

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for First Republic Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.21. The consensus estimate for First Republic Bank’s current full-year earnings is $8.53 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.50 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.60 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FRC. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on First Republic Bank from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Compass Point set a $175.00 target price on First Republic Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on First Republic Bank from $223.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.07.

NYSE:FRC opened at $134.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.35 and its 200-day moving average is $151.12. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $126.11 and a 1-year high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.6% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 31,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 135.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 6,021.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 39,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 38,600 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.3% during the third quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.4% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

