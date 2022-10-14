First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Given New C$32.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$32.50 to C$32.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an underperform rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$40.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$33.62.

First Quantum Minerals Trading Down 2.3 %

FM traded down C$0.56 on Thursday, hitting C$24.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,963,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,597. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$29.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.45. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$18.67 and a 1 year high of C$45.38. The firm has a market cap of C$16.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.35.

First Quantum Minerals Increases Dividend

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from First Quantum Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.30%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

