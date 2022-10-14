First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

First of Long Island Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIC traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.78. 1,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,786. The stock has a market cap of $406.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.51. First of Long Island has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $32.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 million. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 32.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First of Long Island will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First of Long Island

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 86,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in First of Long Island in the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in First of Long Island in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in First of Long Island by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in First of Long Island by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 112,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the period. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

