First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.
First of Long Island Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FLIC traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.78. 1,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,786. The stock has a market cap of $406.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.51. First of Long Island has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $32.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 million. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 32.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First of Long Island will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First of Long Island
The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First of Long Island (FLIC)
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- Does Short Selling In AMC Mean The Stock Is A Horror Movie?
Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.