First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
FFIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares to $44.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.
First Financial Bankshares Price Performance
First Financial Bankshares stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.38. 5,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,663. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.83. First Financial Bankshares has a 52-week low of $37.47 and a 52-week high of $55.00.
Insider Transactions at First Financial Bankshares
In other news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.28 per share, for a total transaction of $181,804.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 898,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,969,849.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Financial Bankshares
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFIN. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,169,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,713,000 after purchasing an additional 900,084 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 215.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 882,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,658,000 after purchasing an additional 603,140 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 246.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 529,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,778,000 after purchasing an additional 376,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,667,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,897,000 after purchasing an additional 304,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 925,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,821,000 after purchasing an additional 167,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.
About First Financial Bankshares
First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.
