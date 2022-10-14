Finning International (TSE:FTT) Given New C$37.00 Price Target at CIBC

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FTT. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Finning International from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Finning International from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Finning International from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Shares of TSE FTT traded up C$0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$25.64. The company had a trading volume of 161,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,056. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.30. Finning International has a 12 month low of C$23.46 and a 12 month high of C$40.22. The stock has a market cap of C$3.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.74.

Finning International ( TSE:FTT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.89 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Finning International will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher William Patterson purchased 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$23.77 per share, with a total value of C$26,741.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,150 shares in the company, valued at C$241,265.50.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

