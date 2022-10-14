Financial Review: JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) and Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) and Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

JBG SMITH Properties has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

Dividends

JBG SMITH Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. JBG SMITH Properties pays out 157.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has increased its dividend for 36 consecutive years. Universal Health Realty Income Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JBG SMITH Properties $634.36 million 3.31 -$79.26 million $0.57 32.19 Universal Health Realty Income Trust $84.19 million 7.14 $109.17 million $7.81 5.58

This table compares JBG SMITH Properties and Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than JBG SMITH Properties. Universal Health Realty Income Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JBG SMITH Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.2% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.6% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares JBG SMITH Properties and Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JBG SMITH Properties 10.88% 2.31% 1.11% Universal Health Realty Income Trust 123.71% 50.11% 18.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for JBG SMITH Properties and Universal Health Realty Income Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JBG SMITH Properties 0 3 0 0 2.00 Universal Health Realty Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

JBG SMITH Properties currently has a consensus price target of $26.67, suggesting a potential upside of 45.32%. Given JBG SMITH Properties’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe JBG SMITH Properties is more favorable than Universal Health Realty Income Trust.

Summary

Universal Health Realty Income Trust beats JBG SMITH Properties on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JBG SMITH Properties

(Get Rating)

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters. JBG SMITH's portfolio currently comprises 20.7 million square feet of high-growth office, multifamily and retail assets, 98% at our share of which are Metro-served. It also maintains a development pipeline encompassing 17.1 million square feet of mixed-use development opportunities.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.