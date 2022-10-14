Financial Guidance Group Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Financial Guidance Group Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 4.3% of Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $2.41 on Friday, reaching $123.33. 16,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,928. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $119.81 and a 52 week high of $154.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.89.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

