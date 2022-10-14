Financial Guidance Group Inc. Has $499,000 Stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Financial Guidance Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Financial Guidance Group Inc. owned 0.06% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 10,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 110,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,906,000 after purchasing an additional 22,537 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management raised its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 51,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:QUS traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.05. 1,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,030. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a one year low of $99.14 and a one year high of $131.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.41.

