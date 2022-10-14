Financial Guidance Group Inc. Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Financial Guidance Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,620 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDYV. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 14,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 248,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,496,000 after buying an additional 43,419 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 86.3% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 44,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 20,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 81,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.47. 1,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,335. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.52. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $73.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

