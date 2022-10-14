Financial Comparison: NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) and Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) and NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Workday and NerdWallet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Workday alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Workday 1 5 23 0 2.76 NerdWallet 0 1 7 0 2.88

Workday presently has a consensus target price of $237.48, suggesting a potential upside of 70.19%. NerdWallet has a consensus target price of $22.79, suggesting a potential upside of 121.65%. Given NerdWallet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NerdWallet is more favorable than Workday.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workday -3.46% -2.34% -0.95% NerdWallet N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Workday and NerdWallet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Workday and NerdWallet’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workday $5.14 billion 6.95 $29.37 million ($0.78) -178.90 NerdWallet $379.60 million 2.00 -$42.50 million N/A N/A

Workday has higher revenue and earnings than NerdWallet.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.2% of Workday shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.4% of NerdWallet shares are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of Workday shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 49.6% of NerdWallet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NerdWallet beats Workday on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations. The company also provides cloud spend management solutions that helps organizations to streamline supplier selection and contracts, manage indirect spend, and build and execute sourcing events, such as requests for proposals; Human Capital Management (HCM) solution, a suite of human capital management applications that allows organizations to manage the entire employee lifecycle from recruitment to retirement, and enables HR teams to hire, onboard, pay, develop, reskill, and provide employee experiences; Workday applications for planning; and applications for analytics and reporting, including augmented analytics to surface insights to the line of business in simple-to-understand stories, machine learning to drive efficiency and automation, and benchmarks to compare performance against other companies. It serves professional and business services, financial services, healthcare, education, government, technology, media, retail, and hospitality industries. The company was formerly known as North Tahoe Power Tools, Inc. and changed its name to Workday, Inc. in July 2005. Workday, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

About NerdWallet

(Get Rating)

NerdWallet, Inc. operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans. It serves customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.