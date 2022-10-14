Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FITB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

FITB stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.26. 130,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,671,388. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $31.18 and a 52 week high of $50.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.08). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $307,436.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,030 shares in the company, valued at $388,256. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 381,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,177,000 after acquiring an additional 31,035 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 92,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 13,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 625,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,987,000 after buying an additional 14,615 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.