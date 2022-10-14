Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ FRGI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.28. 38,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,462. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $12.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.28 million, a PE ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRGI. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 68,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,778 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,158,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares during the period.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

