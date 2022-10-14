Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

Stock analysts at B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

FDUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidus Investment in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Fidus Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FDUS opened at $17.70 on Friday. Fidus Investment has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $21.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.97 and a 200-day moving average of $19.05. The company has a market capitalization of $432.59 million, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment ( NASDAQ:FDUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.34 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 117.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidus Investment will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the first quarter worth $30,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 4.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 32,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 52.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 568,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,464,000 after acquiring an additional 195,933 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidus Investment during the first quarter worth $441,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in Fidus Investment during the first quarter worth $301,000.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

