Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Stock Rating Lowered by Atlantic Securities

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $90.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $125.00. Atlantic Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 18.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $141.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.34.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 3.0 %

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $76.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.07, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $72.37 and a 52-week high of $126.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,240 shares of company stock worth $18,934,354 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.