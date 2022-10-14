Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Stock Holdings Increased by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 5.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 15,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FNF has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

In related news, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $546,672.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 200,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,192,212.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $919,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,325,933.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $546,672.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200,642 shares in the company, valued at $8,192,212.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 49,552 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,455. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $38.87 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.51 and a 12-month high of $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.93.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.27. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.41%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.