FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

FedNat Stock Performance

Shares of FedNat stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.43. The company had a trading volume of 273,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,257,477. FedNat has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $2.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.62.

Get FedNat alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedNat

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FedNat stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 691,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 103,209 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.95% of FedNat worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FedNat

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedNat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedNat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.