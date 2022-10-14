FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Lowered to $165.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Susquehanna Bancshares from $250.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

FDX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $210.00.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $157.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,193,134. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.39. FedEx has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $266.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $8,361,089 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 15,525 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.