Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FRT. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $133.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

NYSE:FRT opened at $90.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $86.43 and a 52 week high of $140.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $335,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $194,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

