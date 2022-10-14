FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FALC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FalconStor Software Price Performance

FalconStor Software stock remained flat at $1.25 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.09. FalconStor Software has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $3.90.

Get FalconStor Software alerts:

FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.39 million during the quarter.

About FalconStor Software

FalconStor Software, Inc, a storage software company, enables enterprise customers and managed service providers to secure, migrate, and protect their data worldwide. The company offers FalconStor Virtual Tape Library, a software that emulates and replaces cumbersome legacy physical tape libraries for archive related data preservation without being forced to replace their enterprise backup and archive software and associated processes; FalconStor StorSafe, a long-term archive data management software; FalconStor Continuous Data Protector delivers instant data availability, and reliable recovery; and FalconStor Network Storage Server for data storage virtualization and business continuity in heterogeneous environments.

See Also

