F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FNB. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of F.N.B. to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average is $11.83. F.N.B. has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $14.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $335.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 4,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 124,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,559.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider James Orie sold 51,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $652,379.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,731.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William B. Campbell bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 124,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,559.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $66,664 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNB. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 4th quarter worth $1,044,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 26,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 11,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

