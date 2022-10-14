Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Short Interest Update

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 89.6% from the September 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 474,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Experian Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of EXPGY stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.65. The company had a trading volume of 174,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,085. Experian has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $49.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXPGY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Experian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Experian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Experian from GBX 2,890 ($34.92) to GBX 3,250 ($39.27) in a research note on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Experian from GBX 3,250 ($39.27) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Experian from GBX 3,400 ($41.08) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

