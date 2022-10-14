Evmos (EVMOS) Price Tops $1.60 on Top Exchanges

Evmos (EVMOS) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 14th. In the last seven days, Evmos has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. One Evmos coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.60 or 0.00008344 BTC on major exchanges. Evmos has a market cap of $480.65 million and approximately $3.37 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Evmos

Evmos’ genesis date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org.

Buying and Selling Evmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

