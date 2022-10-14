EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
EVI Industries Stock Up 4.2 %
EVI opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75. EVI Industries has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $38.42. The firm has a market cap of $206.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 0.26.
EVI Industries Company Profile
