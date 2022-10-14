Evergreen Advisors LLC Has $90.13 Million Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Evergreen Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,039,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,388 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 36.3% of Evergreen Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Evergreen Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $90,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,967,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,456,000 after buying an additional 2,891,008 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 4,170,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,650,000 after buying an additional 1,286,500 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 4,006,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,931,000 after buying an additional 2,005,314 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,525,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,623,000 after buying an additional 88,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 2,494,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,175,000 after buying an additional 1,252,395 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,979. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $57.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.30.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

