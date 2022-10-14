EV Biologics (OTCMKTS:YECO) Trading Down 7.2%

EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO – Get Rating) shares fell 7.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. 4,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 3,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

EV Biologics Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.54.

About EV Biologics

(Get Rating)

EV Biologics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the commercial development of extracellular vesicles (EVs) as biological modalities for diagnostics and therapeutics. It is involved in developing vaccines, therapeutics, and cures based on its proprietary multifunctional EV platform. The company also focuses on developing human mesenchymal and other stem cell, and cell-derived products to market in the cosmetic and biopharmaceutical spaces.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EV Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EV Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.