Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Euroseas from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Euroseas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th.
Euroseas Trading Down 2.4 %
NASDAQ:ESEA traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,403. Euroseas has a one year low of $18.66 and a one year high of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $143.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.71 and its 200-day moving average is $24.73.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESEA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Euroseas during the first quarter worth $40,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Euroseas during the second quarter worth $184,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Euroseas during the first quarter worth $200,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Euroseas during the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Euroseas during the second quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.75% of the company’s stock.
About Euroseas
Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 03, 2022, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 10 feeder and 8 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 58,871 twenty-foot equivalent unit (teu).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Euroseas (ESEA)
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.