Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Euroseas from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Euroseas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

Euroseas Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:ESEA traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,403. Euroseas has a one year low of $18.66 and a one year high of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $143.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.71 and its 200-day moving average is $24.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Euroseas ( NASDAQ:ESEA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.25. Euroseas had a net margin of 59.19% and a return on equity of 94.39%. The firm had revenue of $50.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.35 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Euroseas will post 15.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESEA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Euroseas during the first quarter worth $40,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Euroseas during the second quarter worth $184,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Euroseas during the first quarter worth $200,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Euroseas during the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Euroseas during the second quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 03, 2022, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 10 feeder and 8 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 58,871 twenty-foot equivalent unit (teu).

