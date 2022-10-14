Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Performance

Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $28.04. The stock has a market cap of $590.66 million, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.45. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $229.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

