ETFMG 2X Daily Alternative Harvest ET (NYSEARCA:MJXL) Stock Price Down 2.6%

ETFMG 2X Daily Alternative Harvest ET (NYSEARCA:MJXL – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.49. Approximately 11,097 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 21,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

ETFMG 2X Daily Alternative Harvest ET Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average is $1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ETFMG 2X Daily Alternative Harvest ET stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG 2X Daily Alternative Harvest ET (NYSEARCA:MJXL – Get Rating) by 311.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,591 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 4.06% of ETFMG 2X Daily Alternative Harvest ET worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

