EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Short Interest Down 88.3% in September

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 88.3% from the September 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ESLOY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €173.00 ($176.53) to €167.00 ($170.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €195.00 ($198.98) to €185.00 ($188.78) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €195.00 ($198.98) to €185.00 ($188.78) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.00.

Shares of ESLOY traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.32. 91,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,562. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $66.60 and a 12 month high of $110.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.81.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

