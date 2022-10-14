Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Given New $290.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI to $290.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ESS. Citigroup raised Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an underperform rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $297.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Essex Property Trust from $371.00 to $314.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $297.69.

NYSE:ESS traded down $6.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $223.06. 23,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,747. The company’s 50 day moving average is $263.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.59. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $218.83 and a twelve month high of $363.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.90%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 434.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

