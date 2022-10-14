Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Shares Gap Down to $12.88

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.88, but opened at $12.61. Ero Copper shares last traded at $12.49, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ero Copper in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper Stock Down 1.6 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.94.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper ( NYSE:ERO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $114.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.00 million. Research analysts expect that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.