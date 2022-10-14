Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Shares Gap Down to $12.88

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.88, but opened at $12.61. Ero Copper shares last traded at $12.49, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ero Copper in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Ero Copper Stock Down 1.6 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.94.
About Ero Copper
Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.
