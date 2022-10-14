Ergo Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $136.64 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 14th. Ergo has a total market cap of $136.64 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ergo has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for $2.24 or 0.00011579 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,351.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00023001 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.32 or 0.00265221 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00122201 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $141.35 or 0.00730427 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $108.18 or 0.00559017 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00257766 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005160 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 60,980,226 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

