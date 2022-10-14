Ergo Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.14 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.33 or 0.00011791 BTC on major exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $142.07 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 16.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,761.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00022342 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.30 or 0.00264658 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00123122 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $144.71 or 0.00732286 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.81 or 0.00560724 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.17 or 0.00258946 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 60,972,930 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Users are able to generate ERG through the process of mining. Ergo has a current supply of 59,756,145 with 58,638,426 in circulation. The last known price of Ergo is 2.33503602 USD and is up 2.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $1,463,970.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ergoplatform.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

