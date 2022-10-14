Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 97,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $7,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,697,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,188,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,032 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Equity Residential by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,022,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,531,569,000 after buying an additional 1,445,519 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at $2,729,361,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Equity Residential by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,174,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,188,462,000 after buying an additional 889,805 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Equity Residential by 18.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,792,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,240,187,000 after buying an additional 2,181,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on EQR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.06.

EQR opened at $63.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $94.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 75.08%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

