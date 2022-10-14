EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EPR. Janney Montgomery Scott raised EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.58.

NYSE EPR opened at $37.21 on Wednesday. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a current ratio of 9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.26.

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.63). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 26.09%. The business had revenue of $160.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. EPR Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in EPR Properties by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in EPR Properties by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 95,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 10,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $391,000. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

